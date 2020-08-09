A heavyweight showdown between a knockout artist and a master grappler is underway in Vegas. In the main event of the evening, Derrick Lewis (23-7-1) faces off against Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1).

Round 1

Lewis opens up with a high kick and pushes Oleinik to the fence. Lewis takes Oleinik down and lands some ground and pound. Lewis maintains the top position and advances to half guard. Oleinik gets back to his feet and takes Lewis down immediately. Oleinik is unable to maintain top position and gets reversed by Lewis. Oleinik reverses the position again and works towards a submission. Oleinik keeps Lewis in a chokehold but lets it go to look for an americana. The round ends with Oleinik on top.

10-9 Oleinik

Round 2

Lewis throws a flying knee right away and lands a big right hand to knock Oleinik down. Lewis throws some big punches on the ground and Oleinik is out!

Official results: Derrick Lewis defeats Aleksei Oleinik by knockout at 21 seconds of the second round. He is now the record holder for knockouts in the UFC heavyweight division.

