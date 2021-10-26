Michael Bisping On Paulo Costa Debacle: “You’re Disrespecting The Sport”

Michael Bisping has given his two cents on the Paulo Costa’s fall and Paddy’s Pimblett rise.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion was utterly surprised about the infamous UFC Vegas 41 weight situation of what we now consider former 185er Paulo Costa. Costa would first change his main event against Marvin Vettori to a catchweight of 195lbs and then to 205lbs right before weigh-ins.

‘The Eraser’ couldn’t make up for his unprofessionalism and didn’t even give an apology before or after his defeat to Vettori.

The Count’s Criticism

The now retired middleweight king wouldn’t let this slide.

“I’m always hard on people that don’t make weight.” Bisping said on The MMA Hour. “There’s only two things we can control. You turn up in shape and on weight. If you’re not doing that, you’re not fulfilling your contractual, professional obligations. You’re disrespecting the sport. You’re disrespecting your team. You’re disrespecting yourself as well.” “I have no issue with [Costa] but that whole debacle was inexcusable. He wasn’t apologetic. He didn’t really care… It’s not what you want to see.”

Bisping On ‘The Baddy’

Something Bisping has liked to see however, is the hype train of Paddy Pimblett arriving to the station.

Pimblett marked his territory when he overcame adversity in his UFC debut. After being rocked and taken down by Luigi Vendramini early, Pimblett would whip out devastating strikes to the head of Vendramini. Within the opening round, Vendramini was stopped by Paddy’s power.

Manchester’s Bisping had a lot to say about Liverpool’s Pimblett.

“It’s an embarrassment of riches right now. My god, a star is born with Paddy Pimblett.” Bisping said. “What a debut, what a character.”

The ceiling for the UFC’s new British star remains to be uncertain at the moment. Many believe he can achieve great heights with a massive jump of hype in his Octagon debut. However, there is a big question mark if he can reach the level of greatness that comes with winning UFC gold.

“We don’t know yet. That is yet to be seen. Of course he came in with a stellar pedigree, debut as well. He got clipped a couple of times, but like my old boxing coach used to say, ‘you don’t go in the rain without getting clipped. It’s an MMA fight, fair play. He got clipped then got the knockout. “He’s a lightweight, it’s probably the toughest division… but he’s got the mindset, the mind controls everything. Paddy has the confidence and he seems like he has the work ethic. Though, I think he’s ballooned up to like 220lbs since his last fight. He might want to stay off [the food] and get his fat ass back into the gym. I’m sure he knows what he’s doing. “I’m very excited to see the ride.”

Will we see Paddy Pimblett reach a UFC title?