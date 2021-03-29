Ben Askren Puts Jorge Masvidal On Notice After Recent Comments: ‘I Made You Famous’

Jorge Masvidal took aim at Ben Askren recently, over claims that he was representing the sport of MMA in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. Now the Funky one responds, and he did not hold back.

When Askren and Masvidal met in the Octagon, they were already pretty far from friends. Ben talked a gang of trash ahead of their fight, turning it into a highly anticipated spectacle prior to the cage doors being locked.

By now, we all know what happened in the fight. Masvidal famously scored a four-second flying knee knockout over the Olympic wrestler, skyrocketing his popularity and setting him up for future opportunities like the BMF title fight with Nate Diaz.

Ben Askren Made Jorge Masvidal Famous

Since that fight, both men went their separate ways, with Jorge Masvidal getting a couple of cracks at welterweight gold, and Ben Askren retiring from MMA. Most recently however, Ben revealed that he was going to be boxing YouTuber Jake Paul.

For some, Ben is representing the entirety of MMA in this fight against a YouTube boxer, but Jorge does not feel this way. Taking to Twitter, he made it clear that he was not backing his former foe in this bout in the squared circle.

“The individual I buried does not represent MMA. He represents all the hard core and casual crotch sniffers”

This prompted a response from Askren, who quote tweeted this message with a comment of his own. Here, he reminded Jorge that a big chunk of his popularity came from the knee that he landed on Ben, one that is in large part a one in a million shot.

“I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser.”

At the end of the day, there is an element of truth to what Ben Askren is saying. On the other hand though, it is hard to feel like he is representing MMA in any real capacity by fighting a YouTuber in boxing.