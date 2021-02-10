Bellator MMA to Stream Exclusively on Showtime, Announces 3 Consecutive Events

Not only will Bellator host an exciting light heavyweight tournament, but they will also be moving their televised events to Showtime. With so many moving parts happening at once for the organization, now is an exciting time for the future of mixed martial arts.

Light Heavyweight Tournament

Previously, Bellator announced that they had big news to share with the MMA community. However, their press was spoiled due to a thumbnail on Youtube that virtually gave away their surprise. The organization announced that they would be featuring a light heavyweight tournament with the ultimate prize being the coveted Bellator Light Heavyweight championship.

The announcement excited fans due to the new signings that Bellator has made to beef up their 205lb roster. New names such as Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, Yoel Romero, and Corey Anderson will all be apart of the tournament. As well as the high profile names that Bellator already has.

Bellator Announces Move to Showtime Sports

Now, the organization has also shared a new TV deal to stream their events exclusively on Showtime on social media.

BREAKING: Bellator has a new home on Showtime starting April 2nd! @BellatorMMA | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/tsmuEfvSek — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 9, 2021

“Showtime will be the exclusive home of Bellator live events,” said Showtime President Stephen Espinoza. “It will be Fridays, live on both coasts (and) we’re launching with three big events. Three consecutive Fridays starting April 2nd and we couldn’t be more excited to be premiering Bellator on Showtime.”

StarStudded Events

Bellator President Scott Coker later revealed which fight cards will air first with Bellator on Showtime.

On April 2, the promotion returns with Bellator 255, headlined by the Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix semifinal bout between Patricio Pitbull and Emmanuel Sanchez.

On April 9, the first set of four quarterfinal bouts in the World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will take place. Corey Anderson takes on Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. As well as Ryan Bader taking on Lyoto Machida in a rematch.

On April 16, the second set of the four quarterfinal bouts in the World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will take place. Yoel Romero takes on Anthony Johnson.

On May 7, Bellator’s 135lb champion Juan Archuleta faces former UFC fighter, Sergio Pettis.

Are fans excited for the future of Bellator on Showtime?