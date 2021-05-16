Edson Barboza KO’s Shane Burgos In Bizarre Delayed Finish – UFC 262 Results (Highlights)

Edson Barboza continues his run at 145lbs with this main card opening bout against Shane Burgos. Burgos is coming off one of the fights of the year against Josh Emmett, whilst Barboza has been taking a more measured approach to his recent bouts having made the move down to featherweight.

Round 1

Barboza lands a heavy leg early. Burgos cracks Barboza with a hard right. Barboza has landed a few hard leg kicks. Both men exchange punches. Barboza lands a spinning back kick to the body. Burgos lands some heavy boxing combinations, hitting the head and body. Wheek kick to the head lands for Barboza. Barboza lands three quick leg kicks.

Round 1: 10-9 Barboza

Round 2

Barboza lands some hard kicks to the body early on. Both men exchange in the boxing range. Barboza’s shin is split from throw low kicks. It doesn’t seem to be bothering him as he continues to throw calf kicks. Spin kick to the body lands for Barboza. Barboza’s lip is bleeding. Flying knee lands for Barboza. Burgos is repeatedly landing a left hook to the body. Wheel kick attempt from Barboza as the round comes to an end.

Round 2: 10-9 Barboza

Round 3

Burgos has stated landing his own calf kicks. Barboza lands a right hand. Burgos seems fine, but then staggers and falls to the mat. Barboza jumps on top and lands some ground and pound to get the stoppage victory.

Official Decision: Edson Barboza def Shane Burgos via third-round TKO (1:16)

Check out the highlights below:

THAT KICK 😳@EdsonBarbozaJr has the crowd going WILD in RD 1 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/wN6aWjAnmb — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2021