Fan favorite Anthony Johnson is apparently determined to make his long awaited return to action soon. Apparently though, he is not remotely worried about anybody that could stand in his way.

When Rumble Johnson retired from MMA, it was sudden and seemingly at the height of his career. Fans expected that he would come back eventually, even if it were at a massive heavyweight. After much ado and flirtation with a comeback, it seems imminent as he has re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, which is the first step for an athlete to come out of retirement in the UFC.

Anthony Johnson Will Take On All Comers

With his return seeming imminent, Anthony Johnson has talked about a few possible opponents. However he recently explained while speaking to media that it does not matter to him who the UFC wants him to fight. He does not need to call people out, he will wreck anybody who stands in his way.

“(I will fight) everybody,” Johnson said. “Everybody. I’m not finna call out one person. Everybody. I’m trying to bury everybody.”

That is quite the intimidating sentiment coming from someone as terrifying and brutally vicious as Anthony Johnson. He seems to be on the fence between fighting at heavyweight or moving back down to light heavyweight, but it seems that either way he is completely motivated for his return to action. Currently there has been no timeframe put in place for his return, but it seems like he is gunning for the first quarter of 2021 to make that highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

