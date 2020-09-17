Anthony Johnson took one step closer to making his long-awaited UFC return.

Johnson has been teasing a return to mixed martial arts for quite some time now. However, it is now officially in progress as “Rumble” is back in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool and as per a list released September 10, has undergone his first test as well.

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is officially back in the USADA testing pool. The updated list released on Sept 10 shows he took his first test just recently. He should be cleared to fight again in February 2021. I’m just gonna throw this out there – Rumble vs Thiago Santos. #UFC pic.twitter.com/5OyG7wdFxb — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 17, 2020

Johnson Return Only In Early 2021

Johnson retired from mixed martial arts in April 2017 following his light heavyweight title defeat to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210.

As a result, he exited the USADA drug testing pool at the time and will now have to serve in it for a period of six months before he can compete again.

That means he should be cleared to return to action by February 2021 and will be a welcome addition to the 205-pound division that recently saw Jon Jones vacate his title. Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will collide for the vacant strap in the co-main event of UFC 253 later this month.

Perhaps if the stars align, we could see Johnson’s first fight back in the UFC be against the new light heavyweight king? While there will certainly be complaints about him leapfrogging contenders, the American certainly has the name value to warrant a title shot.