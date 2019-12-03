Aniah Blanchard Shot To Death, DA Wants Death Penalty

Aniah Blanchard Was Killed By Gunshot, Murderer Faces Death Penalty

Aniah Blanchard disappeared in October of this year, and everybody was hoping the agony will end well for UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Unfortunately, her remains were found in Macon County, Alabama. Three men were arrested – Ibrahim Yazeed; Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, and David Lee Johnson Jr., 63. It is believed that Yazeed pulled the trigger.

The medical examiner confirmed that Aniah Blanchard was killed by a gunshot. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Ibrahim Yazeed will be charged for capital murder and potentially face the death penalty.

BREAKING: Lee County DA seeking the death penalty for Ibraheem Yazeed, who's now charged with capital murder in the death of Aniah Blanchard https://t.co/rnqIiLuvSp pic.twitter.com/E21Ul2XBG1 — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) December 2, 2019

“In the interests of public safety, I can say that the investigation has determined Ibraheem Yazeed to be the lone person responsible for Aniah’s abduction and her murder and he remains in the Lee County jail without bond. Mr. Yazeed remains innocent of any charges against him until his guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. From its first moments, law enforcement moved swiftly and methodically to find Aniah’s abductor, her murderer, and her. The process of seeing justice done on behalf of Aniah Blanchard and her family will not be swift, but it will be thorough. It is my intention that the response to this horrific crime serve as a warning to anyone who believes they want to come to Lee County and engage in violent criminal behavior. You will be dealt with and the consequences will be severe.”

Walt Harris pulled out of the UFC on ESPN 7 main event versus Alistair Overeem, and he was replaced by Surinamese wrecking machine Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Let’s hope justice will be swift, but the pain is unbearable.