Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz Boxing Match Targeted For September 11th Triller Event

After a successful foray into boxing, fans were excited to see who Anderson Silva would face next. Now it seems that he will be facing off against former UFC light heavyweight champ Tito Ortiz.

Silva faced off against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last month, in his first fight since parting ways with the UFC, exceeding most expectations to win a split decision. As for Ortiz, he has not fought since his Combate bout with Alberto Del Rio, in December of 2019.

Nevertheless, it seems that these two former UFC champions will be locking horns in the boxing ring, under the Triller banner. According to reports, the plan is for the two to face off on the same card as Oscar De La Hoya’s return against fellow former UFC champ Vitor Belfort, on September 11th.

Expectations for Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz

With Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz both being 46 years old, this is going to be far from a performance of these two at their best. That being said, the bout is currently expected to take place at a catchweight of 195lb, which would be the lightest weight that Tito has fought in his entire career.

It will also be the first time that Tito has stepped into the world of boxing, and although he is technically still on a three fight winning streak, he is coming off a huge loss in the world of local politics. As for Anderson, while his UFC tenure ended unceremoniously, his recent showing against Chavez Jr. will almost certainly make him the favorite for this matchup.

There had been some hints of Anderson Silva potentially fighting Logan Paul, but honestly this seems to be much closer to the right matchup for the MMA legend. If Anderson is truly serious about continuing to fight, putting him up against someone like Tito Ortiz seems to be the right call.