Tito Ortiz on Losing Respect for Anderson Silva: “He wants me down to 195lbs. He’s fought at 205lbs six times in his career.”

Tito Ortiz has lost all respect for Anderson Silva. Leading up to their boxing match, Ortiz explained why he’s unhappy with Anderson.

Triller Fight Club

Ortiz will face Anderson Silva in an eight-round professional boxing match on September 11th. Triller Fight Club will feature the fight on a card that sees Vitor Belfort take on Oscar De La Hoya in the main event.

While Ortiz has become the butt of many jokes for his political career after MMA, the “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” still is very opinionated when it comes to combat sports, especially when it’s a future fight that will involve himself fighting at a weight that is seemingly impossible to make at the ripe age of 46.

Ortiz on Losing Respect for Anderson Silva

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Ortiz said about how excited he is to have the opportunity to face Silva finally. Especially without having to worry about grappling, knees, or kicks.

“I’m excited. I’ve been boxing almost my whole career, but now it’s an opportunity that I don’t have to worry about wrestling or Brazilian jiu-jitsu. I don’t need to worry about knees or kicks. Now I get to focus strictly on boxing. I’m excited. Thankful to Triller for giving me this opportunity. I’m thankful to Anderson for finally taking the fight. There was a little negotiating on his part. I had a lot of respect for Anderson. But to do what he did for the contract, I lost respect for him, man,” Ortiz said. “He wants me down to 195lbs. He’s fought at 205lbs six times in his career. He wants me down to 195lbs so it shows that he’s afraid of my power. People don’t realize that I’m a pretty decent puncher and I’ve gotten better over the last six years. I’ve gotten really good over the last 34 years.”

Ulterior Motives

He continued by stating that he’s never been that weight since college. So, he thinks that Anderson is trying to deplete him of energy before their showdown fully.

“The last time I was 195lbs was I think my sophomore year in college wrestling,” Ortiz said. “I will make (the weight). I’ll try. I’ll cut off my leg to make the weight. I’ve never missed weight in my whole career, but Anderson kind of pushed the limit of doing that. But once again, I lost respect for the guy, man. He’s one of the best mixed martial artists but I lost respect for him. So it gives me a little more energy, a little more aggressiveness during camp to punch this guy’s face off.”

Is Tito Ortiz right for his feelings towards Anderson Silva?