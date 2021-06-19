Anderson Silva Is Up For A Potential Fight Against Either Of The Paul Brothers

Former UFC middleweight and future Hall of Famer, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva has revealed that he is open to a potential matchup with either Jake or Logan Paul.

Silva retired from MMA in 2020, following a TKO loss to Uriah Hall. He has since announced that he will be transitioning into Boxing. Tonight he faces off against the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Silva holds a 1-1 pro boxing record, although he has not competed in the sport since 2005.

Silva vs. The Paul Brothers?

In a recent interview with TMZ, Silva was asked his thoughts on a potential fight with either of the Paul brothers. Both Jake and Logan Paul transitioned from YouTube over to boxing, and have since become some of the sports biggest PPV draws. Logan recently competed against another legend of boxing in Floyd Mayweather, whilst Jake knocked out former MMA fighter Ben Askren earlier in the year. Silva had the following to say about a future matchup with YouTube stars:

“Well in the future, anything’s possible you know”, said Silva. “The Paul brothers, I respect both. There are good boys and so smart boys. I think that’s good for the future. Especially right now. Everything’s changing in the world. People like to see the big shows, entertaining shows.”

Whilst it was not a definitive answer there is certainly a chance that we see ‘The Spider’ compete against one of the infamous brothers. Silva went on to state that:

“Especially when you see how much the MMA sport has changed. You see how much the sports changed, how much the worlds changed. This is brand new for everybody. I’m very happy because I’m staying in the same role. I’m so happy.”