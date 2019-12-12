Amanda Nunes vs Claressa Shields Could Be Happening, Says Dana White

Dana White Hints At Potential Amanda Nunes Claressa Shields Crossover Fight

There has been some talk about boxing star Claressa Shields coming to MMA, to fight in the UFC. According to Dana White, she could be coming in to fight Amanda Nunes very soon.

Nunes and Shields have been going back and forth for a little bit, albeit only in a competitive way. Shields is the unified Middleweight champion in boxing, and has expressed interest in wanting to transition to MMA. Moreover, she has even shown a willingness to fight Amanda in boxing, if that is better.

Nevertheless, it seems that Amanda Nunes and Claressa Shields may be facing off sooner, rather than later. Speaking to BT Sport recently, Dana White said that Shields will be coming to Amanda’s UFC 245 title fight. Furthermore, he seemed to hint at a possibility of these two women squaring up.

“Claressa Shields is coming. She’ll be here Saturday to watch the fight. Yeah, she’ll be coming to watch the fight. I will be honest with you, Claressa Shields’ people and I have talked and I don’t know, we’ll see. I know they’re both interested in it too. So we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. We have a lot of respect for her too. She’s going to come to the fight. Should be fun.”

It is unclear whether Nunes and Shields will be facing off in boxing or MMA. Nevertheless, this is still going to be the biggest crossover in female sports. Of course, Amanda has to get past Germaine De Randamie before this could ever happen.

Are you interested in seeing Amanda Nunes vs Claressa Shields? If so, would you rather it be in boxing or MMA?