Claressa Shields Ready for Amanda Nunes MMA Fight in 2020

Claressa Shields Management Says they Want Amanda Nunes in 2020

Many fans didn’t take the idea of Claressa Shields fighting in an MMA cage very seriously. However, she’s been consistently vocal on wanting to not only train in mixed martial arts but to take on the best competition that the sport has to offer. Shields has been adamant in taking on “champ champ” Amanda Nunes. Whether in boxing or MMA, Shields is confident in her ability to dethrone Nunes. Now, Claressa’s promoter is confident that the fight could happen as early as 2020.

Dimitriy Salita Speaks on Shields vs Nunes

Dmitriy Salita is the promoter of Shields. He also promotes the likes of boxers such as Christina Hammer, Jarrell Miller, and Nikolai Potapov. Salita recently sat down with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, Salita spoke about Shields fighting in MMA. He also relayed the message that she wants to be recognized as a dual-sport athlete.

“Claressa is carrying the sport of women’s boxing on her shoulders,” said Salita. “There’s never been a (women’s) fighter with the amateur pedigree with the accomplishments that Claressa had, and to build her, she really has the potential to be a crossover star.”

Building the Fight and Making it Happen

Salita went on to discuss a possible fight with Amanda Nunes, one of the UFC’s biggest stars and ‘baddest’ women on the planet. Because of their star power, Salita believes the crossover event could be a huge success.

“I think sometime in the next six to 12 months,” said Salita. “It’s definitely something we’re very interested in,” Salita said in reference to Claressa fighting Amanda. “I was actually at the Mayweather-McGregor fight and followed the build-up, and it was really a phenomenal event. And, wouldn’t it be tremendous for women’s sport, for women’s boxing, for women’s MMA, to have two superstars from each one of these categories, from each one of these combat sports, compete in this super event?”

Convincing the Fans

Also, Salita sees the matchup as being a huge payday for his client. As the interview progressed, he said that he would expect Shields to make at least $1 million if she were able to secure the crossover bout against Amanda Nunes.

Now, all Shields and her camp have to do is convince MMA fans that they want to see the fight.