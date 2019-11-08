Amanda Nunes Aims To ‘Make Statements’ Against Germanie De Randamie

Amanda Nunes Promises To Dominate GDR At UFC 245

Amanda Nunes is looking to defend one of her two UFC titles against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245. However she promises that this fight will be dominate.

Nunes fought GDR back in 2013, in just her second UFC fight. Furthermore, it was a fight that she would win in the first round, by TKO. Since then, she has gone on to win the Bantamweight title, before moving to Featherweight to win that belt as well.

Now at UFC 245, Nunes and de Randamie will face off yet again, this time for the 135lb strap. Speaking at a press conference leading up to the fight, Amanda promises this time will be even worse for GDR.

“She evolved a lot, but we fought when I was at the beginning of my career with the UFC. Now I’m a double champion, and there’s a lot of experience involved in that. I will bring this belt home with me. No doubt in my mind. I know her very well. I beat her when I was at the beginning of my career at the UFC, and I was able to beat her. Imagine now, with the experience I have with these two belts at home. I’m here to make statements, make history and keep putting my name at the top of the mountain. I will prove it once again.”

Despite these words, Amanda Nunes is very respectful to Germaine de Randamie. She admits that GDR is a very skilled striker. However, she says that when it comes to UFC 245, “The Lioness” does not plan on giving her the chance to win.