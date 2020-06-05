It has been just over a year since Alexander Gustafsson announced he was retiring. Now it seems that he is looking to come back, only this time to heavyweight.

Retirement in MMA is such a fickle thing. It is not uncommon for a fighter to retire, only to come back for a better fight, or after they have had a break. It would seem that Gus is one of these types of fighters.

Alexander Gustafsson retired last June, after his second straight loss against Anthony Smith. Now, according to reports, the 33-year old former light heavyweight title challenger is looking to return to action. Except this time he has his sights set on a move to heavyweight.

The report explained that Gustafsson is currently negotiating with the UFC for a potential return. He has two fighters in mind for this debut: preferring Fabricio Werdum, but he is also down to fight Ovince Saint Preux. Moreover, Alex wants to waste no time getting back in action, calling to be on the July 25th card on Fight Island.

If he did face Gustafsson, Werdum would be making a quick turnaround. He is fresh off his split decision loss to Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 249, last month. Furthermore this would be his second bout since returning from a USADA suspension.

For the most part, people felt that it was too soon for Alexander Gustafsson to retire anyway. Sure, he had some brutal fights and disappointing losses, but he is still a tremendous fighter. It will be interesting to see if he can reinvent himself at heavyweight.