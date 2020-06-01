Georges St Pierre Teases Possible UFC Return: ‘Never Say Never’

Georges St Pierre Reflects On Career, Teases Potential Return To Action

Georges St Pierre may be heading into this class of the UFC Hall of Fame. Yet the fighting legend says he may not even be completely done competing yet.

At the end of the day, GSP has had the type of career that most people only dream of. Not only is he the two-time welterweight champ, but he returned after a long absence from the sport to capture the middleweight title as well. All things considered, it was not surprising at all that he was announced to be entering the Hall of Fame.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B99uW9hJcFH/?8

Throughout this legendary career, Georges St Pierre has been open about how taxing the mental aspect of the sport has been. In fact, speaking recently in an interview, he confirmed that this was the main factor that led to his retirement. That said, he says that he has not completely closed the door on a comeback.

“In my sport there is a lot of mental warfare,” Gsp said. “There is a lot of trash talking. There is a lot of intimidation. A lot of my opponents tried to intimidate me. It didn’t work. I’ve always been scared, of course, but I am scared of not being good enough, of not performing, or not being as good as I want to be. That’s what I am scared of. I am scared of myself in a way. “I retired not because I can’t fight any more,” he continued. “I could fight again if I wanted to and I believe I could probably be one of the best, maybe the best. But I stopped because of the stress. It was an unbearable feeling for me, so I never enjoyed it, the moment of competing and fighting. That’s something that, a little bit, I regret. I should have enjoyed it more. “But in my sport a lot of people retire too late. Not only in MMA but in boxing. The fighter is always the last person to know when to retire. So one of the things I didn’t want to do is retire too late. Yeah you never say never but for me right now I am very satisfied with what I have done and I believe in an extreme sport like MMA that when you are satisfied then it’s the end.”

Do you want to see Georges St Pierre make a comeback to the competition?