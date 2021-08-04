Jose Aldo Lifts Up Conor McGregor: “I Never Doubt The Champions”

13 seconds. That’s all that it would take for Conor McGregor’s and Jose Aldo’s lives to be changed forever.

Their Fight

With months of trash-talk and hype leading into the fight, it would reach its climax whenever McGregor only took seconds to dethrone the UFC Featherweight champion. The rivalry between the two wouldn’t stop there as Aldo pushed for an immediate rematch and McGregor went on to make history, capturing two belts in two weight divisions.

The rematch of the ages would never come however, with McGregor out of 145 for good. Aldo would move down to 135lbs after losing to current champ Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway twice.

The Respect

Years after the initial heat burned against McGregor, Aldo had some words to say about his former foe’s unfortunate string of defeats against Poirier and his recent leg injury.

“First of all, I’m upset with the injury,” Aldo told Ag. Fight. “It’s quite hard, we work with our body, we try to keep it healthy because that way we can always be working. “I think he can [get back to fighting at a high level]. I never doubt the champions, the mind and willpower of the champions. He has dominating before and was the lightweight and featherweight champion. It’s all up to him. If he wants to come back at a high level, he can do it.”

Winning Ways

It might be another year until we see ‘The Notorious’ back in his Octagon home again, but Aldo believes he’ll find his way back to winning again.

“The fight was going well especially because Conor forgot [his promotional] side and tried to be the fighter and win until that leg situation happened,” Aldo said. “But, man, I think it’s up to him [to return]. If he wants to come back again, he will work hard, abdicate from certain things to get there, dedicate himself and go back to the winning path.”

Jose Aldo might not be the biggest fan of Conor McGregor, but he has now found respect for the fellow UFC Champion and hopes for the best for him.