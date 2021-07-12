Conor McGregor Undergoes Successful Surgery Following UFC 264 Leg Break, Gives Timeline For Return

In the third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a broken tibia. Now he has successfully gotten surgery, and gives an update on how quickly he will be able to recover.

Heading into this highly anticipated rubber match, nobody expected the outcome that would occur. Near the end of the first round, McGregor suffered a break to his lower tibia, bringing a stop to the contest.

After this gruesome injury, the Irishman was in need of some surgery to help repair the damage suffered to his leg. He posted to Twitter on Sunday evening to reveal that the surgery was a success, and that he was looking to heal up on crutches for about six weeks, before training for a return.

“Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless ” McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor Taunts Dustin Poirier From The Hospital Bed

This was not the only update that Conor McGregor shared after his surgery. He followed this up with a video, where he thanked his fans for support while reiterating that he would only need a few weeks to rest and recover.

In addition to that, he unsurprisingly fired more shots at Dustin Poirier, and reminded him that this was not a legitimate win in the eyes of the Notorious one. He told the Louisiana native to enjoy it while it lasts, as he will be back soon.

“What’s up fight fans, ‘The Notorious’ here, just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back,” McGregor said. “You know, I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena. 21,800 fans in attendance, the place was absolutely electric. “It was a hell of a first round. It would have been nice to get into that second round and then to see what’s what but it is what it is. That is the nature of the business, a clean break of the tibia, and it was not meant to be,” McGregor continued. “Dustin you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you done nothing in there. That second round would’ve shown all. Onwards and upwards we go team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back, and we come back better than ever. Let’s go team.”

Dana White made it clear after the fight that he is down for a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. He said that Dustin would fight for the title first, so it will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Conor moving forward.