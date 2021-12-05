Jose Aldo Calls Out TJ Dillashaw, Praised By UFC Champs After Rob Font Victory

Jose Aldo is already planning out his future.

The former UFC Featherweight Champion and current bantamweight contender is shooting his shots. Aldo would put on an amazing performance against Rob Font, beating him over the distance. He would outbox the boxer and would secure both knockdowns and takedowns through 5 rounds.

Shooting His Shot

Now with the #4 contender out of the way, Aldo aims higher through the ranks. He wants to face off against #2 ranked TJ Dillashaw next.

“Of course I want to fight for the title, but we don’t know what’s going to happen with that,” Aldo said in his post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 44. “Dillashaw’s right there, so I want to fight Dillashaw. That would be the best opponent next.”

Dillashaw was successful in his return to the Octagon last July. He would edge out Cory Sandhagen in a close decision victory, after being sidelined for 2 years due to a USADA suspension.

The former bantamweight kingpin is on the shortlist for a title shot at 135lbs. Dillashaw likely would’ve gotten an interim title shot against Petr Yan at UFC 267, had he not been injured already. For now, it looks like the bantamweight division is experiencing a log jam as Aljamain Sterling can’t defend his title against Yan just yet, because he’s also suffering from injuries.

In Aldo’s eyes, the winner of a potential fight between him and Dillashaw would be undeniable for a title shot. And it definitely makes sense given the timeframe.

Aldo 2.0

The 34 year-old is experiencing a rebirth in his career and why not prove himself once again, this time against a former UFC Champ?

“Everyone thinks I can only go three rounds but I proved I can do five and I want to be a champion of this division and I’m still working for that,” Aldo said. “We’ve been talking about this, to become a complete MMA fighter. So yes, I’m going to be standing up and when it goes to the ground I’m going to work down there. This is the new Aldo you’re seeing.”

High Praise

The former 2x Bantamweight Champion wouldn’t have a reaction to Aldo’s performance, but other UFC Champs would take notice of ‘The King of Rio’. This would include former champ (and foe) Max Holloway, interim champ Petr Yan and current champ Aljamain Sterling.

Congratulations to King of Rio @josealdojunior! I told everyone that he will beat anyone in our division after our fight — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 5, 2021

The King of Rio! A legend in every way. Congrats champ 🤙🏻 https://t.co/AKvvB0rKHp — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 5, 2021