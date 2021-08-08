Jose Aldo Targeting December Fight With TJ Dillashaw: ‘That’s What We Expect’

Jose Aldo wants a showdown with TJ Dillashaw next.

Aldo earned a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz in their UFC 265 ranked bantamweight encounter last night in Houston, Texas.

The former featherweight king outboxed his fellow Brazilian over three rounds to get arguably his most comfortable win since moving down to 135 pounds.

Having bounced back from his title defeat to Petr Yan last year with two straight wins, Aldo showed he is still very much at the highest level.

Aldo Expecting Fight With Dillashaw

But with Yan expected to face current champion Aljamain Sterling a in a rematch, another title shot may not happen for quite some time.

Instead, Aldo will likely have to face another top contender in the meantime. Could it be Dominick Cruz or TJ Dillashaw? Aldo likes one of those names for sure.

“It would be great for me to fight with Dillashaw,” Aldo said at the post-fight press conference. “Hopefully by December. I think it would be a great fight and that’s what we expect. That’s what I’m expecting right now.”

Dillashaw only returned to action from his two-year suspension last month when he won a split decision in a hard-fought fight with Cory Sandhagen.

And although the former bantamweight champion needs surgery again, he isn’t expected to be out long.

A fight with Aldo before the end of the year in what would be a number one contender matchup would certainly be ideal and one fans would be very interested in.