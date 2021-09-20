Alana McLaughlin Reveals Scary Childhood Details: “My whole life I was a runt, I was undersized, I was bullied”

Alana McLaughlin has revealed some details of what made the woman she is today. After a hard life full of turbulence, McLaughlin is happy to feel comfortable in her skin finally.

Combate Global

Recently, transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin faced adversity in her fight against Celine Provost at Combate Global. However, she would weather the storm and win the battle via rear-naked choke in the fight’s second round. Of course, more controversy arose as the fight happened.

Social media went ablaze after the fight ensued, with polarizing opinions surrounding transgender athletes. A majority of fans seemed to be on board with the participation of transgender athletes in MMA, as long as their opponent willfully agrees to sign the bout agreement. However, other members such as Sean O’Malley, Demian Maia, and Sean Strickland don’t think it should happen.

Alana McLaughlin Opens up About Childhood

After the fight, McLaughlin opened up about her childhood and how she became the person she is today.

“On one hand inside I know who I am, but I’m trying to deny it,” said McLaughlin to The Guadian. “I’m telling myself: ‘No, you can do this, you can do this!’ I’m giving myself a pep talk, telling myself I am a man.” “My whole life I was a runt, I was undersized, I was bullied, I was raped, I was beaten, like I did not have an easy time,” said McLaughlin. “The story of my life has been trying to physically resist people that were larger and stronger and more skilled than me.”

McLaughlin detailed being sexually abused and having to hide in thorny raspberry fields. Additionally, how all of those traumatic experiences led Alana to the world of mixed martial arts.

As the topic continues to divide the community in half, hopefully, MMA enthusiasts will continue to further their education on the subject before concluding.