Trans Fighter Alana McLaughlin Not Happy With Texas Sports Bill

Transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin is speaking out over a Texas sports bill.

The bill in question is TX HB 25. This bill blocks trans students from participating in female sports in schools. Obviously, this has upset the LGBTQ+ community and McLaughlin wasn’t going to be silent about the matter.

Alana McLaughlin Seapks Out On TX HB 25

During an interview with The Guardian, Alana McLaughlin made it clear that she feels all this bill does is harm to transgender kids.

“The intentions of rightwing politicians like Abbott and DeSantis are clear. They are using transgender children as scapegoats and compromising their health and safety to score political points with their party and their constituents. Trans kids deserve equal access to sports. Trans people deserve equal access to public life. We deserve love and safety and inclusion, and make no mistake: we will win this fight, and history will not remember dinosaurs like Abbott and DeSantis kindly.”

There was a lot of controversy surrounding McLaughlin’s place in women’s MMA. Fighters such as Sean Strickland and Demian Maia have blasted the idea of McLaughlin being allowed to fight women. Maia called it “absurd,” while Strickland said that McLaughlin is still a man and a coward for fighting females.

Back in September, McLaughlin told The Guardian that growing up she always had to deal with people who were physically stronger than her prior to transitioning. McLaughlin also said that she was sexually abused and would often be forced to hide in thorny raspberry fields.