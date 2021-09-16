Demian Maia Calls Transgender Fighter Alana McLaughlin Fighting A Woman ‘Absurd’

Not everybody was a fan of transgender woman Alanna McLaughlin winning her pro MMA debut.

The Story

The 38 year-old transgender fighter would experience some heavy adversity in round 1, but would come back to get the job done in round 2, submitting her opponent at Combate Global. This wasn’t without controversy however.

Many criticized the event because McLaughlin, who was born a man, was now fighting women. On a side note, McLaughlin was also a soldier in the U.S. Special Forces before transitioning.

There has been ton of backlash online whether it was right or wrong. UFC fighter such as Michael Bisping and Sean Strickland have voiced out their disapproval on the matter.

Maia’s Thoughts

Future hall-of-famer Demian Maia joins the conversation, giving his thoughts on the situation:

“I think it’s absurd for you to put a person who was born a man to fight a woman.” Maia told “Inteligência Ltda. “I’m going to talk about my sport, which is fighting. The person (who faces the trans athlete) will get hurt. There is no comparison. ‘Oh, but she started taking (female) hormones early on.’ Does not matter. “The development there… And it’s not prejudice, none of that. But you have to understand that to work on the issue of prejudice in society, it’s not like that. This is not what will make people more or less prejudiced,” Maia added (h/t AG Fight).

Do you agree with Demian Maia?