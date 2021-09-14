Fallon Fox Shares Appreciation for Fellow Transgender Fighter Alana McLaughlin

Fallon Fox has spoken out about the polarizing Combate Global match featuring another transgender MMA fighter, Alana McLaughlin. Fox is highly regarded as the most notable transgender athlete to compete within the sport.

Story of Fallon Fox

Initially, Fallon Fox came out as transgender back in 2013 in an interview with Zeigler. During that time, Fox received backlash from not only the MMA community but the entire sporting world. Even now, fans are split down the middle in regards to Fox. Moreover, who she should have to face during sport.

Controversy ensued when Fox fought Tamikka Brents in 2014. During the fight, Fox broke Brent’s skull and shattering her orbital bones in one round of the fight. After the match, Brents was asked her thoughts on the strength of Fallon.

After the fight, Brents stated that she’s “never felt so overpowered in her life.” Which started an uproar within the community on if transgender athletes should compete in contact sports.

Fallon Fox Shares Appreciation for Alana McLaughlin

Recently, transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin faced adversity in her fight against Celine Provost at Combate Global. However, she could weather the storm and win the battle via rear-naked choke in the fight’s second round. Of course, more controversy arose as the fight happened. But, Fox spoke out about the contest, listing McLaughlin as her favorite fighter. Furthermore, sharing photos of the two eating ice cream.

“Aaaaaaaaand here with the winner of tonight’s fight, by rear-naked choke, @AlanaFeral !!! #Team Trans #Trans Athletes” “Yo @AlanaFeral! This is a awesome photo of your submission #TeamTrans #TransAthletes #TransFighters” “Ice cream with my favorite MMA fighter @AlanaFeral! #TransAthletes #TransFighters” wrote Fox in a series of tweets.

Now, Fox is a member of the LGBTQ sports hall of fame. In Cyd Ziegler’s book entitled Fair Play: How LGBT Athletes Are Claiming Their Rightful Place in Sports, he dedicated the last chapter to celebrating Fox, calling her the bravest athlete in history.