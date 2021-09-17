(VIdeo) Sean O’Malley Speaks on Transgender Fighter Alana McLaughlin: “You could tell that’s a dude.”

Sean O’Malley doesn’t like the idea that transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin can compete against other women. Additionally, O’Malley isn’t the only member of the MMA community who shares the viewpoint.

Sean O’Malley on transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin

Recently, transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin faced adversity in her fight against Celine Provost at Combate Global. However, she would weather the storm and win the battle via rear-naked choke in the fight’s second round. Of course, more controversy arose as the fight happened.

Social media went ablaze after the fight ensued, with polarizing opinions surrounding transgender athletes. A majority of fans seemed to be on board with the participation of transgender athletes in MMA, as long as their opponent willfully agrees to sign the bout agreement. However, other members such as O’Malley don’t think that it should be able to happen.

“I don’t think that’s okay. I just don’t think that’s okay,” O’Malley said. “In just competing in sports, I mean, especially mixed.” “It’s like she had testosterone for, who knows, 20 to 30 years of her life and now I’m a girl. You could tell that’s a dude. A jacked girl. I mean, look at those arms.”

Fallon Fox

McLaughlin is the most high-profile transgender MMA fighter since Fallon Fox, who some journalists consider the bravest athlete ever to live.

Initially, Fallon Fox came out as transgender back in 2013 in an interview. During that time, Fox received backlash from not only the MMA community but the entire sporting world. Even now, fans are split down the middle in regards to Fox. Moreover, who she should have to face during sport.

Controversy ensued when Fox fought Tamikka Brents in 2014. During the fight, Fox broke Brent’s skull and shattering her orbital bones in one round.

As the topic continues to divide the community in half, hopefully, MMA enthusiasts will continue to further their education on the subject before concluding.