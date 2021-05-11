 Skip to Content

Alan Jouban Officially Announces His Retirement

UFC welterweight veteran, Alan Jouban, has officially decided to hang up his gloves and will focus his time on his commentary duties for the UFC.

UFC welterweight Alan Jouban has officially retired from fighting.

The veteran of the 170lb division took to Twitter to announce that he will be hanging up the gloves. Jouban stated the following:

“I’d like to officially announce my retirement from MMA. Fighting and the @ufc have given me everything I have today! I would not change a single thing from my journey because I got to live my dream and not know what was next.”

Jouban steps away from the octagon with a 17-5 record. He holds wins over high-level opposition such as Belal Muhammed, Mike Perry and Ben Saunders. His most recent fight ended in a decision victory over Jared Gooden.

Jouban also took to Twitter to thank his coaches and training partners for the time they took to help him put together such an illustrious career. He is now set to focus his time on working for the UFC broadcast team, of which he has been a regular presence at during the recent Fight Night cards.

Jouban stated the following:

“My coaches, my teammates, those of you that were apart of this, I appreciate you so much! Thank you to my supporters and even my opponents along the way. Injuries, age and life have shown me that it’s time. If I can’t compete to my fullest, then I won’t.”

“So I’ll focus my time now on broadcasting where I can still share my passion and knowledge for the sport with with everyone at home. Thank you to everyone for all the love over the years. I look forward to becoming a staple in the sport from this end now aswell.”

