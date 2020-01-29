(Video) Israel Adesanya on Kobe Bryant: “Legends NEVER Die”

Israel Adesanya Pays Respect to the Late Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest athletes to ever grace the planet Earth. Due to an unfortunate helicopter accident, Bryant was taken away from us at the young age of 41. Kobe’s impact and legacy were not just felt inside of the basketball world. His “Mamba mentality” had basic principals that could be applied to anyone that strives to be great. So, while UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya admits that he doesn’t really follow the NBA. There’s one thing about Kobe that was relatable; legacy and greatness.

Ironically, many people who follow both MMA and basketball have drawn similar comparisons to Bryant and Adesanya. A laser-sharp focus, attention to small detail in preparation, and an unmatched work ethic. Always wanting to be better, having the confidence to execute during the competition, and never settling after a win. These are the characteristics that make up legendary greatness.

Adesanya Speaks on Kobe and Greatness

Adesanya was featured in a Youtube video. During the video, he expressed his thoughts on Kobe and what his greatness meant to Izzy as a fighter.

“I don’t follow basketball, I just follow greatness,” said Izzy. “And, I’m following suit. His ‘Mamba Mentality’ is worldwide. It’s something that’s always going to be around and live forever. When I finish this (bottle) and I shoot it in the trash can, what name am I going to yell? ‘Kobe.’ That’s never going to die now, and it’s going to hit different now because of the way things are but yeah, it’ll never die. Legends never die. It’ll carry on forever,” finished Adesanya.

The Mamba Mentality

Israel also admitted that he’s heard the comparisons made between both him and Bryant in the past. He explained the feeling as humbling although he’s always taken it with a grain of salt. Just the idea of being mentioned with an all-time great like Kobe was an honor.

Although Adesanya isn’t a basketball fan, it’s nice to see a major star in the sport speak about the significance of Kobe Bryant and his legacy. And now, his mamba mentality will live on forever.