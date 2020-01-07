Israel Adesanya Rips Jones’ Legacy: He’ll Be Remembered As ‘A Steroid Cheat’

Israel Adesanya Says Jon Jones Will Only Be Remebered For Steroid Use

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been going back and forth for a long time. With this recent insult, the Middleweight champ take aim at Jones’ potential legacy in the sport.

Adesanya has been having issues with Jones, since before he was the middleweight champion. The call to see these two fight only amped up, after he beat Robert Whittaker to become undisputed champ. As such, the pair have shared some harsh, and sometimes personal words with each other.

The most recent attack came from Israel Adesanya himself. He was speaking to Ariel Helwani, when the subject of the light heavyweight champ came up. “Stylebender” heard that Jones made some comments about Adesanaya’s UFC 243 walkout. Subsequently, he decided to respond.

“That’s another thing motherf—er said, Jon Jones, motherf—ing Jon. He’s like, ‘Well, i mean, when I’m done, I’m glad people can remember my accolades rather than my walkout,'” Adesanya exclaimed. “It’s like, shut the f–k up. People are going to remember you because you’re a drug cheat. You’re a steroid cheat. That’s what they’re gonna remember. All the s–t you’ve done after shogun, no one really cares anymore because they know you cheated. You popped in the same month as your brother, 2016. That’s all they’re gonna remember. My walkouts are gonna be even greater than his whole career.”

Israel Adesanya certainly pulls no punches, when it comes to his disdain for Jon Jones. Even if it is in 2021, when these two finally face off in the Octagon, it will surely be a massive affair.