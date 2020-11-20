The spectacle of Mike Tyson’s return vs Roy Jones Jr keeps growing. Recently, the Triller app, where the card will be shown, has announced a host of musicians that will perform during the event. The list included the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, French Montana, and more. Now, it’s also been revealed that UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will join the commentary team for the legendary one-night event.

As everybody knows by now, Mike Tyson is making his return to boxing. The retired boxing heavyweight champion will make his return to the sport in an eight-round exhibition match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. It will take place on September 12 in California and will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller. The official poster for the event has been revealed as well as a WBC title.

Adesanya Joins Commentary Team

With Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson on the undercard, the night is set to be entertaining in all aspects. And now, with the addition of Adesanya on commentary, mixed martial arts fans will be even more invested to tune in.

Israel Adesanya will serve as a color analyst on the Nov. 28 Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV card, per sources. He’ll be in the booth alongside “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Al Bernstein. Jim Gray will handle post-fight intvs. First reported by @JustinBarrasso. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 19, 2020

Speaking to Sports Illustrated

He spoke to Sports Illustrated about the achievement.

“I am so grateful that I am going to be there commentating,” said Adesanya. “Mike’s been retired for so many years, so this is something I never thought I’d see again. But as soon as I saw a clip of him training, I thought, ‘What the f***? Mike Tyson is banging again,” said Adesanya to Sports Illustrated.

Must-See TV

Jones also made it clear that initially, he thought both men would have six weeks to train for the matchup. But, once the date got pushed back, he began to wonder if Tyson needed more time to prepare, rather than the public excuse of needing more time to promote the event.

Regardless, fight fans will be glued to the TV for the fight. Even if it’s just an exhibition.