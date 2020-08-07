As everybody knows by now, Mike Tyson is making his return to boxing. The retired boxing heavyweight champion will make his return to the sport in an eight-round exhibition match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. It will take place on September 12 in California and will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller. Now, the official poster for the event has been revealed.

Mike Tyson Unveils Official Poster

Tyson recently took to social media to reveal the official poster of the event. As always, “Iron Mike” is promoting the event with full steam ahead. And, he’s doing it his own way. Playing by his own rules, Mike plans on knocking on Roy Jones Jr. Even though the fight is an exhibition match. Which, the California State Athletic Commission told fight fans that the match would be nothing more than a glorified sparring match.

Regardless, here’s the poster for the event.

Rounding Out the Card

It’ll be extremely interesting to see what happens when Tyson and Jones share the ring. And, if there will be any backlash from the California State Athletic Commission if Tyson were to actually knock out Roy Jones. Surely, there’s an agreement in place to make sure that the match happens within the confines of the agreement. On the same note, it’s nearly impossible to take the killer instinct out of the former “baddest man” on the planet.

As of now, the entire card for the monumental night has yet to be revealed. The only undercard match announced is Youtuber Jake Paul vs NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard.