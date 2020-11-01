UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya found Kevin Holland’s trash talking to be a little disrespectful.

Holland defeated Charlie Ontiveros in their middleweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 12 last night. Following his win, Holland — who earned his fourth win in a row — turned his attention to Adesanya.

Adesanya was ringside to watch Anderson Silva’s last fight with the UFC but found himself engaged in trash talk with Holland who continued to go at the champion.

And as far as Adesanya is concerned, Holland was simply putting on a show for the cameras.

“My fans, you know how they get. Fans are crazy, fans are really crazy,” Adesanya told The Schmo following the event. “Like I said, I’m a fan of Anderson Silva but doesn’t mean when there was a contract in front of me, I signed to fight him. He’s [Holland] just a fan. When the cameras weren’t on when we were at the hotel, he wasn’t barking like that. He was a little bit disrespectful but it is what it is. “Sometimes fans just have displaced emotions, they don’t know where to put it. But I’m just saying — you can be a fan of me but you can still sign on the dotted line and get your ass kicked.”

Adesanya Likes Holland’s Fighting Style But Can’t See A Future Fight

With Holland now winning seven of his last eight outings, it’s only a matter of time before he gets some ranked opponents.

And while “The Last Stylebender” admits he does enjoy Holland’s fighting style, he doesn’t see himself facing him in the future — especially with the latter’s attitude.

“That’s not for me to decide, that’s for him to decide. But with that attitude, I don’t see him going that far,” Adesanya added. “He just has to humble himself and realize the position he’s in. He’s got the skills. Like I said, I’m not ashamed to say, I like his fighting style. I think he’s dope. “But when you approach someone like that like at the hotel, it’s just stupid. What’s all the bravado about? Are you gonna do something? But when the camera’s on, you’re talking all that shit and calling me boy. Say that to my face next time. … It is what it is. My fans are crazy. That’s all I have to say — my fans are crazy.”

For now, Adesanya has other things to worry about. In particular, some legendary Polish power as he is set to move up and challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

You can watch the full interview below: