 Skip to Content

(Video) Adam Wisniewski Suffers Leg Break In Polish Kickboxing Match

Another leg break occurred in the combat sports world as Wisniewski suffered a gruesome leg injury.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

(Video) Adam Wisniewski Suffers Leg Break In Polish Kickboxing Match
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

If Chris Weidman’s leg break wasn’t bad enough, another one unfortunately occurred just a few weeks after for Adam Wisniewski.

Wisniewski took on Vadim Shablevskyi in a modified-rules K1 kickboxing match at an event hosted by Polish promotion Bloody Sport.

As he went for multiple kicks on Shablevskyi, Wisniewski ended up breaking his own leg as after a delayed reaction, his leg bent as it was put pressure on.

Like the Weidman injury at UFC 261 last month, it was gruesome and cringe-inducing to watch as he naturally lost the fight right at that moment.

You can watch it below but be forewarned that it’s very graphic:

As per Tapology, the 30-year-old has a 2-5 record in MMA while this latest setback puts him at 1-1 in his kickboxing career.

Shablevskyi, meanwhile, earned a win on his kickboxing debut and it will be one that he will never forget, but probably for all the wrong reasons.

One thing is for sure — it’s going to take a while before many fans stop cringing whenever a leg kick is thrown.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Cerrone
Donald Cerrone Not Done With MMA Just Yet, Can't Let 'Legacy End Like This'
← Read Last Post
Image of Michelle Waterson via Instagram: @KarateHottieMMA
Michelle Waterson Addresses Main Event Loss: "I’ll be back! Love you all"
Read Next Post →