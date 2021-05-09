(Video) Adam Wisniewski Suffers Leg Break In Polish Kickboxing Match

If Chris Weidman’s leg break wasn’t bad enough, another one unfortunately occurred just a few weeks after for Adam Wisniewski.

Wisniewski took on Vadim Shablevskyi in a modified-rules K1 kickboxing match at an event hosted by Polish promotion Bloody Sport.

As he went for multiple kicks on Shablevskyi, Wisniewski ended up breaking his own leg as after a delayed reaction, his leg bent as it was put pressure on.

Like the Weidman injury at UFC 261 last month, it was gruesome and cringe-inducing to watch as he naturally lost the fight right at that moment.

You can watch it below but be forewarned that it’s very graphic:

Adam Wiśniewski przegrywa walkę przez okropną kontuzję. pic.twitter.com/oUrFxYlP87 — Sebastian Przybysz (@przybyszmma) May 8, 2021

As per Tapology, the 30-year-old has a 2-5 record in MMA while this latest setback puts him at 1-1 in his kickboxing career.

Shablevskyi, meanwhile, earned a win on his kickboxing debut and it will be one that he will never forget, but probably for all the wrong reasons.

One thing is for sure — it’s going to take a while before many fans stop cringing whenever a leg kick is thrown.