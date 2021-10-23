‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mariusz Pudzianowski Sleeps Bombardier In 20 Seconds – KSW 64 Results

King Kong vs. Godzilla is a thing of the past. Now we have Pudzianowski vs. Bombardier. A highly anticipated super-heavyweight fight went down earlier today At KSW 64 in Poland.

The second time was the charm as KSW’s super-fight finally happened today in Lodz, Poland. Mariusz Pudzianowski AKA the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ was originally scheduled to face the 300lb Serigne Ousmane Diaz, who’s better known as ‘Bombardier’ for his devastating power. However, the fight was canceled last-minute.

Months later, it would take place today in Pudzianoski’s home turf of Poland. He did not disappoint his country.

The grand spectacle would only take 20 seconds for it to end. Pudzianowski poured it on ‘Bombardier’, bombarding the Senegalese wrestler with bombs of his own. Polish power would prevail as Bombardier went down quickly. He was knocked out cold.

This would be a strong schedule for the 5x World’s Strongest Man, who picked up his 4th-straight win at KSW 64.

Official result: Pudzianowski defeats Bombardier via R1 KO (0:21)

Check out the highlights below: