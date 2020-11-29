Whether in-competition or out, Mike Tyson loves his weed. Look all around him, and it’s clear to see the importance of marijuana in his life. From his Tyson Ranch cannabis resort to his “Hot Boxin'” podcast where he and his guests converse and smoke weed is basically part of Mike’s life. That’s why it’s not much of a surprise that Tyson smoked weed before he competed in his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson vs Jones was one of the most anticipated fights of the night, going head to head against the UFC’s Vegas 15 card. The card was full of entertainment all across the board with performances by Wiz Khalifa, as well as commentary from the likes of Snoop Dogg and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Unfortunately, the highlight of the card was during a celebrity square off between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Paul, a Youtube sensation, viciously knocked out the Ex-NBA veteran, sending him to the cold canvas. While the excitement present throughout Tyson’s return, he and Jones Jr ultimately fought to a draw.

Mike Tyson on Smoking Weed Before Fights

After the fight, Tyson spoke about the matchup. He revealed that he smoked immediately before the bout and further commented on the usage as Mike simply just being himself.

“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” he said. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke. I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking.” “It’s just who I am,” he said. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning. No end.”

The Beginning, Not the End

As the press conference continued, Tyson made it clear that he would like to continue boxing. Although he is 54 years old, Tyson is interested in the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, or Deontay Wilder.

Smoking weed during and directly before a competition is banned at the professional level. However, it appears Mike will get away scot-free due to their matchup being an exhibition. No matter what Tyson does in the future in regards to sport, expect his weed to be with him.