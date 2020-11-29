The wait is over, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr takes place tonight live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Tyson and Jones Jr will headline the card, while YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson will face off in the co-main event of the evening. After the action is over, a post-fight press-conference scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET will be held at the Staples Center and broadcasted live on YouTube. You can check out the press conference via the video player below.

