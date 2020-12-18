Joe Rogan: Only Way Floyd Mayweather Loses To Logan Paul Is If A ‘Bad Referee’ Lets Them Tie Up

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes there is only one way Logan Paul comes out on top against Floyd Mayweather.

Shockwaves were sent across the combat sports world when it was announced earlier this month that Mayweather and Paul would compete in an exhibition boxing match on February 20.

Given that Paul is a YouTuber with a 0-1 professional boxing record in addition to the fact that he is facing one of the greatest boxers of all time, many observers are naturally writing him off.

However, Rogan is seemingly interested in the size of Paul compared to previous Mayweather opponents. And he believes a bad referee who allows them to clinch is the only path to victory for Paul.

“How crazy is that? Logan’s a big kid, he’s big,” Rogan said commenting on the fight on a recent episode of his podcast. “With Canelo [Alvarez], one of the things Floyd did, it’s very intelligent — he forced Canelo to go down to 152 pounds. I think he did that because he knew Canelo had a hard time making 154. “The only way he [Paul] could [win] is he got a bad referee and the referee lets them tie up. So if the referee lets Logan tie him up and Logan can hit Floyd in the clinch and hurt him. A guy who’s strong and can hit hard can f*ck you up from the clinch. It happens all the time — DC knocked out Stipe from the clinch.”

Mayweather vs. Paul Only Mildly Interesting For Rogan

That said, it’s still very unlikely, even if Mayweather turns 44 a few days after the fight.

After all, “Money” is regarded as the greatest defensive boxer of all time and like he did against Conor McGregor in 2017, Rogan expects Mayweather to wear Paul out before finishing him off.

“I think if Floyd hurts him, what he does is wear him out and makes him fight stiff and uncomfortable,” Rogan added. “Logan is going to be much less efficient, he’s going to be trying really hard and he’s never really done, how many rounds are they doing? If I was Floyd, I’d want it to be 12. Drag that guy to deep water and beat the f*ck out of him. Because Floyd can do 12 rounds in his sleep. “So like if they were the same size, it wouldn’t be interesting. And even though Logan is way bigger than him, it’s only mildly interesting. Because you literally have the greatest boxer of all time versus a kid who’s really athletic, tough and can fight but there’s no discussion. There’s not a person on earth who thinks he’s in the same league of boxing. Floyd is a true master.”

If Paul were to somehow pull it off, however, it would undoubtedly be the greatest upset in sports history, let alone boxing.