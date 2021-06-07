Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

The world just experienced an exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul. As expected, Twitter was on fire for the event and remained opinioned as they reacted to Mayweather vs. Paul.

An Uneventful Exhibition

As expected, Floyd Mayweather virtually toyed around with Logan Paul for eight rounds. High tech 4k cameras caught Mayweather on video smiling for nearly the entire fight. He feinted, ducked, dodged, and threw counter punches when he felt like it. He tired out Paul, then walked him down to the ropes to prove to the world that he wasn’t concerned with Logan’s power.

At one point, fans of the sport thought Mayweather would stop playing with his food and finish the fight. However, Paul took every opportunity to hold onto Mayweather as tight as he could, as if he were riding on the back of a motorcycle or having his first prom dance.

Twitter Reacts to Mayweather vs. Paul

Of course, post-fight clarity kicked in immediately after the fight was over. Once the realization hit that fans paid their hard-earned money for an exhibition match, Twitter voiced their opinions as they reacted to what they witnessed.

Floyd mayweather toyed with Logan Paul for 24 mins. #MayweatherPaul — Brandon (@BrandvnMMA) June 7, 2021

Well that was the most obvious casual carry Floyd has ever done. If his record was actually on the line he'd have murdered him. #FloydvsLogan pic.twitter.com/9lC0hPG7BX — Anthony Romero (@ARomeroXVII) June 7, 2021

Conor McGregor watching Logan Paul go 8 full rounds with Floyd and laugh afterwards. #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/JNeyopgqOn — Brando Calrissian (@MuseMan82) June 7, 2021

And, of course, the tweet of the night came from Alex B Smith on Twitter.

Drunk OJ out here with fight analysis. He scored the fight 5-3 Floyd but we know his history with decisions coming from a judge. https://t.co/IJ2yHc7DGl — Alex B. Smith (@axsmithsports) June 7, 2021

I’m confused. I thought Logan said MMA was more difficult. Why so much clinch initiation #MayweatherPaul #FloydvsLogan — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul is fatigued!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 7, 2021

Round 3 High cover and walk him down , Floyd will pick up the volume here — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 7, 2021

DJ Khalid is a boxing ref? — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) June 7, 2021

Etherium max on Mayweathers shorts. To the moon ! #crypto #EMAX — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 7, 2021

Also, FWIW, Jake is better than Logan. And yeah, I know, the competition has been different, but it’s clear to me. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 7, 2021

Name things harder than landing on @FloydMayweather #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/z2lk8lqIy3 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 7, 2021

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

@jakepaul you are straight bitch too you pussy if I ever see you in the street Iima slap the taste out of your mouth 👋🏾 🤡 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) June 7, 2021

Potential Rematch

All in all, fight fans went home feeling robbed of their money. But, both Mayweather and Paul left the ring millions of dollars richer. Sadly enough, all of this could happen again in a rematch. And more than likely, the world will repeat its sense of unfulfillment.