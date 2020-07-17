The combat sports world is in a bit of a state of mourning this week, as another athlete has died way before his time. 24-year old boxer Travell Mazion has tragically passed away.

With a record of 17-0, with 13 of those wins coming by knockout, there was a good bit of hype surrounding the young prospect Mazion. He seemed to be living up to these expectations as well, winning the WBC-NABF super welterweight title in his last fight earlier this year. This was a contest against Fernando Castañeda, where he won by first round KO.

Unfortunately it turns out that this last performance from Travell Mazion would be th final time he would step foot in the squared circle. According to reports, the up and coming fighter tragically died in a car accident outside of Austin, Texas on Wednesday night. The pin-in collision took the life of one other individual, with two others being transported to the hospital with injuries.

Oscar De La Hoya Reacts To Death Of Travell Mazion

Travell “Black Magic” Mazion competed under the Golden Boy mantle. In the wake of his untimely passing, Golden Boy owner Oscar De La Hoya took to his Twitter to react to the news. He offered his condolences to Travell’s family, saying how he could not believe this news.

“I am still in disbelief. @black_magic92 you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ.”

Obviously this news is beyond heartbreaking. At such a young age, we had not even begun to see the potential of Mazion fully realized. The combat sports world has been hit hard lately, but this is clearly one of the most tragic situations.

MiddleEasy would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Travell Mazion.