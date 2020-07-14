The MMA world is in a state of mourning currently, as news of another terrible death has emerged. This time it comes in the form of British fighter Jahreau Shepherd.

As a pro MMA fighter, Shepherd held a professional record of 6-2. He was currently on a five-fight winning streak, and even though he had not been competing long, he had some performances on the second biggest stage in the sport. In just his second pro fight, he was already fighting in Bellator, winning a single fight in the promotion before moving on.

Unfortunately it seems that Jahreau Shepherd tragically lost his life, during his 30th birthday party. According to reports, police and medical personnel were called to his residence around 10pm, on Saturday, July 11th. Here they found Jahreau, having been stabbed to death, and pronounced dead on the scene. Shortly after, another man arrived at the hospital with stab wounds thought to be from the same incident. Authorities are investigating, although they have yet to make any arrests.

Remembering The Life Of Jahreau Shepherd

Born in England, Jahreau “The Nightmare” Shepherd began his MMA career as an amateur in 2017. After going 4-0 he would turn pro in 2018, losing his pro debut. Despite this, his next fight would come on the titular Bellator 200 card, where he would get a victory by doctor’s stoppage.

Shepherd would lose his next fight, but would then go on a run of five victories. He competed in several regional organizations, but also had a fight in BAMMA. His last fight would take place last February, and would be a decision win at Contenders Norwich 29.

MiddleEasy would like to send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Jahreau Shepherd. This was a tragedy, and hopefully the parties responsible will be brought to justice.