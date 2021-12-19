Amanda Serrano Outclasses Miriam Gutierrez In A Classic (Highlights)

Pound-for-pound great Amanda Serrano is back.

The WBC, WBO and IBO Featherweight Champion returns in the co-main event before Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. She defends her titles against Miriam Gutierrez in Tampa, Florida.

Round 1:

Serrano starts out fast like like the flash! After taking a minute of feeling Gutierrez out, she would be all over the challenger. Serrano floods with punches, strike after strike. Serrano mixes it up, attacking the body and head of Gutierrez. The referee would watch closely as Serrano poured it on. She would take small breaks in between battering her opponent. She paced herself effectively to land some great combos.

Round 2:

Serrano continues to keep up the volume, ripping to the body and head. Gutierrez was done being just a punching bag. The challenger returns fire, flinging her own leather at the champ. Serrano lands some good punches in the fiery comeback of Gutierrez. Guiterrez peppers her shots to end the round.

Round 3:

The theme of this round is a little less active than the first two. The fighters turn down the volume and play it safe from a distance. Guiterrez swings, but Serrano counters effectively in the exchanges. Serrano lands some good shots to end the round.

Round 4:

They exchange and get into the clinch. Serrano lands a combo with Guiterrez landing a crisp left hand on the champ. Guiterrez lands a great uppercut with Serrano countering with a stunning series of punches that landed. Guiterrez looks hurt but quickly recovers as the two trade fast hands. Guiterrez lands a beautiful left hook with Serrano returning with 3 punches.

Round 5:

The women keep a good distance from each other, not doing too much. Guiterrez lands a nice right hand on Serrano. Serrano becomes the aggressor landing two right hooks in a row. Guitierrez smiles as Serrano lands strong shots on her.

Round 6:

Serrano goes after the jab. Gutierrez loops her punches as Serrano ducks and counters. They slug it out, with both girls putting everything into their punches. Serrano invests in the body throwing great hooks at times. Guiterrez would be active but wouldn’t land much with Serrano evading. Serrano ends the round with solid body work.

Round 7:

Serrano lands stunning shots from downstairs and continues upstairs. Gutierrez stands her ground, but isn’t allowed to have much success. Serrano looks amazing, as she swings for the fences in wild but composed fashion. Hook after hook, Serrano swarms Gutierrez with a barrage of strikes. Gutierrez’s face is bruised and beaten up as she exits the round. No finish, just domination.

Round 8:

This boxing match looks like a game of tag, as Serrano continues to touch the challenger on the feet. Gutierrez was being outclassed but she returned to give it all she’s got. Guiterrez would fire back, slugging it out with the champ. Serrano would continue to pressure her, making this fight into an all-time classic.

Round 9:

The two take a small break as they move around the ring, not attempting too much strikes. Serrano picks her shots, using the jab effectively. Gutierrez stalks Serrano, coming forward but isn’t able to find any success. Serrano pops clean punches to close the round out.

Round 10:

They both look to close the show. The women swing wildly, trying to get each other out of there. Serrano rips to the body insanely. Serrano eats some punches from Gutierrez while staying in the pocket. The two fight each other in the final round like it’s a phonebooth. The final bell rings in a great showcase of combat.

Official result: Amanda Serrano defeats Miriam Gutierrez via unanimous decision (99-90, 100-90, 99-91)

Check out the highlights below: