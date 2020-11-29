Legendary Mike Tyson 54 (50-6 record) is returning to the boxing ring later tonight (Sat., Nov. 28, 2020) from inside Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., when he face off 51 years old former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) in the main event streaming exclusively on FITE pay-per-view (PPV).

The live stream starts off at 8 p.m. ET for two preliminary fights. You can watch the video below:

Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Edward Vazquez def. Irvin Gonzalez Jr. via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 77-75)

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Greg Corbin



Main Card (FITE PPV 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul def. Nate Robinson via KO at 1:35 of Round 2

Badou Jack def. Blake McKernan via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Jamaine Ortiz def. Sulaiman Segawa via KO at 2:50 of Round 7