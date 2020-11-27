After much anticipation, the time has almost come for the return of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, when he squares off against Roy Jones Jr. This is the results of Friday’s weigh-ins, before Saturday’s fight.

Hardcore and casual fans alike have been buzzing at the prospect of Mike Tyson returning to the squared circle, even if he is 54 years old. He will be taking on fellow legend Roy Jones Jr., who is 51 years of age heading into the bout. The PPV main event has a bit of an odd ruleset that has some deflated. The unfortunate thing is that there is no official winner of the fight, but there is still a ton of build-up around the fight nonetheless.

In addition to that, the rest of the card is full of legitimately sanctioned bouts that feature some good prospects in the boxing world. There is also a bit of a millennial celebrity factor as Jake Paul takes on NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson. Three titles will be on the line in this event, in addition to the belt awarded to both men in the main event.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Weigh-In Results

Before Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr., and the rest of the combatants step foot in the ring, they must first take the scales. 12 fighters stepped on the scales, with Mike weighing in at 220.4lb, and Roy tipping the scales at. This is the full results of the weigh-ins:

Main Card (FITE TV at 9 p.m ET)

Mike Tyson (220.4lb) vs Roy Jones Jr. (210lb)

Jake Paul (189lb) vs Nate Robinson (181lb)

Badou Jack (188.9lb) vs Blake McKernan (186.8lb)

Preliminary Card

Jamaine Ortiz (133.5lb) vs Sulaiman Segawa (131.8lb) (Silver lightweight title bout)

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (124.4lb) vs Edward Vasquez (125.4lb) (featherweight title bout)

Juiseppe Cusumano (224.5lb) vs Gregory Corbin (291.8lb) (heavyweight title bout)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

