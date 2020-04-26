Mike Tyson Plans on Returning to Compete in Exhibition Boxing

Mike Tyson is still known as one of the scariest and baddest men to ever grace the planet. Even though his professional boxing career ended over 15 years ago. Tyson has also had one of the most successful post-boxing careers the sport has ever seen. With a new outlook on life, a podcast, and various ambassador roles, Tyson seems to be thoroughly enjoying life outside of the ring. However, according to “Iron Mike,” the idea of fighting boxing again isn’t farfetched. Tyson is planning on returning back to the world of boxing. And not just as a global ambassador, Tyson is ready to step foot inside of the squared circle.

Tyson on Returning to the Boxing Ring

At the age of 53, it’s safe to say that Tyson won’t be competing for world titles. Additionally, he doesn’t even plan on competing on a professional level. However, Tyson recently with Atlanta rapper T.I on Instagram Live, which is a popular trend during these times of self-isolation. During the conversation, Tyson stated that he would like to return to the boxing ring.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother**kers, you know, like me,” said Tyson on Instagram Live.

Facing the Scariest Man on the Planet

The thought of facing Tyson in a charity exhibition sounds frightening. Especially because his mechanics haven’t decreased, nor his hand speed. Simply put, Tyson still has hands. The power, speed, and muscle memory are real inside the body of Iron Mike.

Tyson has trained with Francis Ngannou and still shows younger fighters how to maneuver around the ring. His flexibility, ability to dodge a punch and reaction time are all still there.

Bless whoever decides to step inside of the ring with one of the baddest men to ever live. Even at the age of 53.