Mike Tyson: Anthony Joshua Is ‘Not Going To F—king Touch’ Tyson Fury

It is sage to say that Mike Tyson knows what it takes to be successful in a heavyweight title fight. That said, he seems to think he knows how the upcoming title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will go down.

Since returning to the ring, Tyson has been the talk of the town. At 54 years old, he came out of retirement for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. under the Triller banner, where he won the fight in the eyes of the people in spite of there being no official winner.

This does not seem to be a one-off either, as Mike has talked about fighting again quite soon. In fact, rumors have been circulating that he will be fighting his old rival, Evander Holyfield before the year’s end, although he made it clear that this second comeback fight will not be with Triller.

Update On Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield 3

Fans have been wondering what the most recent update is on the fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. Evander’s team recently said that negotiations for this rubber match had fallen through after a major monetary offer was not successful.

However Mike said in a recent interview, that hopes for this fight are not dead yet, and that he is still anticipating that it will take place in May. He just does not want to be involved with any promoters to make the fight happen.

“I see that happening in the future, me and Holyfield. The only thing we have to do is get some small fundamental differences, get some paperwork done, and it’s on to the races with me and Evander,” Tyson explained. “I’ve learned so much, we don’t need promoters. Whats a promoter, an overrated cheerleader? They tell a fighter how great he is, ’Yeah, you’re the best, you’re going to beat everybody.’ I like promoters personally, but why do you need somebody in that position of business? “Now you gotta be nice to this guy and kiss his ass because he’s the boss? No, you shouldn’t have to do that. You should just be able to go get the check and do what the hell you want to do,” Tyson added. “I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield, and Holyfied’s a humble man. I know that, and he’s a man of god, but I’m god’s man, and I’m going to be successful on May 29th.”

Predicting Fury vs Joshua

Another major fight is set to take place in the heavyweight division soon, as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua square off to unify the heavyweight titles. This is a highly anticipated bout that promises to deliver an action packed fight.

When asked how he thought the fight would go, Mike is predicting a relatively easy win for Fury. In fact, he feels that Joshua does not have the speed or power to take out the Gypsy King.

“Listen I love Joshua, but Tyson’s too elusive. (Joshua’s) not going to hit him. I like Joshua a lot right, but he don’t punch…maybe he punches harder than (Deontay) Wilder, but he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder,” Tyson said. “If he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder, he’s not going to f—king touch (Fury). That’s just what I see. If Tyson Fury can get away from Wilder’s fast punches, Joshua might be in trouble.”

It will be interesting to see how Fury vs Joshua will go, and if Mike Tyson is correct on the outcome. Either way, it is going to be well worth the watch.