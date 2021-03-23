Team Holyfield Says Mike Tyson Rejected Evander Trilogy Fight with $25 Million Offer

Turns out, Mike Tyson wasn’t training for a trilogy fight against Evander Holyfield. In fact, reports are alleging that Tyson has turned down the $25 million matchup offer.

Tyson vs Holyfield History

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield had one of the most heated rivalries in all of boxing. Especially during one of the greatest heavyweight eras of boxing history. They squared off in back-to-back fights in both 1996 and 1997. Holyfield won both matches. The first win was via TKO in the 11th round. While the second one via DQ after the infamous Tyson bite where Mike bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Holyfield Camp on Tyson Rejecting Trilogy

Since Tyson’s comeback to the ring, both he and Evander have teased a trilogy fight happening. However, it looks like negotiations are falling through for the highly anticipated trilogy. According to Holyfield’s management, they were prepared for the match to happen. But, Tyson and his camp have declined their generous offers.

“We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers,” Holyfield’s manager Kris Lawrence stated. “We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

Making the Fight

Tyson stormed back into boxing with an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. After the fight, Tyson said that he would continue training and that the fight against Jones Jr wasn’t a one-off. And Whether or not fans were okay with Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr ending in a draw or not, the night was still a massive success.

How do fans feel about “Iron” Mike allegedly turning down the fight? Would you like to see a rematch between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield? Is this the biggest fight financially for both men? If so, should Tyson and the Triller app continue to put on legacy exhibition cards that are carried by Youtube sensations?