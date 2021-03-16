(Video) Mike Tyson Trains for Potential Evander Holyfield Trilogy Fight

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson stormed back into boxing with an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. After the fight, Tyson said that he would continue training. And, that the fight against Jones Jr wasn’t a one-off. Now, it appears that Tyson is training again in preparation for Evander Holyfield in what would be a trilogy fight.

Whether fans were okay with Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr ending in a draw or not, the night was still a massive success. The event provided entertainment in the form of fighting, musical performances, and guest expert commentary. All in all, the return of Tyson delivered from an entertainment standpoint, as well as financially with over 1 million pay-per-view buys.

Tyson Trains for Holyfield Fight

Which is probably a catalyst to keep on fighting. Previously, Tyson explained the idea of fighting in France or other European countries against the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, or Deontay Wilder. While the idea of the 54-year-old former champion facing elite contenders is interesting, Tyson will more than likely continue fighting older legends.

Take a look at the latest footage of “Iron” Mike training for Holyfield, via Fight Hub TV.

Tyson vs Holyfield History

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield had one of the most heated rivalries in all of boxing. Especially during one of the greatest heavyweight eras of boxing history. They squared off in back-to-back fights in both 1996 and 1997. Holyfield won both matches. The first win was via TKO in the 11th round. While the second one via DQ after the infamous Tyson bite where Mike bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Would you like to see a rematch between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield? Is this the biggest fight financially for both men? If so, should Tyson and the Triller app continue to put on legacy exhibition cards that are carried by Youtube sensations?