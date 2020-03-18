Mike Tyson Says He Looks Forward To Death: ‘Living Is A Struggle’

Boxing Great Mike Tyson Says He Is Looking Forward To Death

Death comes for all us, but that does not mean it is not scary for a lot of people. Mike Tyson on the other hand, actually looks forward to it.

Tyson is one of the greatest talents boxing has ever seen. The retired heavyweight champion of the world showed the world just how far athleticism and toughness can take you. Even when he lost his title, was jailed on a rape conviction, he showed us how to come back from adversity.

It is safe to say that Iron Mike Tyson is a very beloved figure in combat sports. However things have not always been easy for him, in his 53 years on this Earth. This has caused him to have a unique perspective of the world. As he explained in a recent interview, this perspective has led him to a point where he says he is not scared of death. In fact, he says that he actually welcomes it.

“Yeah. I don’t fear it. Living might be more complicated than dying to me. The belief of it. I don’t know if it’s true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can’t handle living. Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can’t do it, they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously. We think we’re somebody. Who the fu-k? We’re nothing! We come from sh-t; we think we’re special! Fame is sh-t.”

Tyson goes on, explaining that despite being told for a long time that he was special, he realized he was not. Despite that, he is still staying positive.

“You’re capable of going to jail, you’re capable of dying, you’re capable of being mistreated. I don’t really expect bad things to happen to me, but when they do happen to me, I understand it and am able to handle it. I’ve handled bad stuff before, that’s been my life. So I don’t trip over bad things. I know shit happens. When bad things happen, I will be still striving to do something. I won’t be discouraged.”

These are some pretty somber words coming from Mike Tyson. On the other hand, his lack of concern of death is certainly inspirational.