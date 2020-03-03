(Video) Mike Tyson Gets Emotional Recollecting his Past Days of Annihilation

Mike Tyson Gets Emotional Thinking of His Persona During Boxing Career

Mike Tyson is known as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He’s also known as one the baddest men to ever walk the planet. As a former heavyweight champion, Tyson struck fear into his opponents and used quickness, partnered with freakish power to send his adversaries into orbit. But, a lot has changed for Mike since his vicious days of cold knockouts and telling his opponents he would eat their children. Today, Mike is a man who is much more calm, cool, and collected as ever. So, Tyson became emotional in a recent video as he recollected his times as the baddest man to exist.

Tyson Breaks Down, Gives Emotional Speech

These days, fans of Tyson can find him mostly recording his podcast. Hot Boxin’ with Mike Tyson in an interview show which highlights various athletes and celebrities around the world. In this particular episode, Tyson spoke with former welterweight champion “Sugar Ray” Leonard. During the conversation, “Iron” Mike became emotional as he recollected the old days that helped him transform into the man he is today.

Holy shit, Mike Tyson just sent shivers down my spine pic.twitter.com/hjMOAi8m6C — 🦅 (@usy1_) March 1, 2020

“Napoleon, Alexander, I’ve read them all, I’ve studied them all. I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for,” said Mike. “Now those days are gone. It’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on being the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying, cuz I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch because I don’t let the person come out,” Tyson said. “Because if he comes out then hell is coming with him. And it’s not funny at all. I sound cool like I’m a tough guy, it’s just that I hate that guy, I’m scared of him.”

The Legend of Iron Mike

The legend of Mike Tyson will more than likely live on forever. Very few fighters have ever had the success that Tyson has had both inside of the ring and outside of it. After his career, Mike has been very vocal about the transparency of his emotions. Now that he’s begun to share more, fans that were once scared of Tyson can now connect with him on a human level.

Where do fans rank Tyson’s post-athletic success?