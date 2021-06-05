Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Could Make Up To $100 Million In Logan Paul Fight

There’s a reason “Money” is then nickname of Floyd Mayweather.

The boxing icon returns to action tomorrow night when he takes on YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Florida.

For many, it’s naturally a circus with the result more or less being known to everyone with any knowledge of boxing.

Regardless, many observers will still tune in and that will all contribute to Mayweather’s pockets getting larger. He even claims he can make up to $100 million for this upcoming contest.

“I was the first one to cross over in boxing and MMA,” Mayweather told TMZ. “That [Conor] McGregor fight was lucrative. I was able to make $350 million in like what, 28 minutes? Something like that, I don’t know the exact number. “For the buildup so far [against Paul], I made somewhere upwards of $30 million. … Of course [I’ll make more on fight night]. Between $50 and $100 million. Not bad, not bad! Not bad for the Mayweathers.”

Mayweather Plans To Have Fun Despite No-Win Situation

The narrative going into the contest is that it’s a win-win for Paul — if he wins, it’s one of the biggest shocks of all time. If he loses, he was only a YouTuber fighting arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

As far as Mayweather is concerned, it’s a win-win for him. He believes the public, however, will view his eventual victory as a no-win situation.

Not that he cares too much.

“To me, it’s a win-win but I’m in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they’re gonna be like ‘Aw man this wasn’t worth it.’ If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they’re gonna be like, ‘aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds’. But it is what it is,” Mayweather said. “We’re gonna have some fun on Sunday. Something different, something new. And I can’t wait.”

You can watch the full interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8RRTyOF9Sw