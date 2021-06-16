Floyd Mayweather Jr Offers $100,000 to Anyone with Info in Recent Home Robbery

Being known for having a lot of money can be a gift as well as a curse. An intruder recently robbed future boxing hall of farmer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr’s home, and now he’s willing to offer a $100,000 reward who anyone who can assist in the robbery.

Nearly the entire world recognizes Mayweather as one of the top three wealthiest athletes on the planet. So with an estimated net worth of $450 million, it’s no surprise that someone would attempt to rob Floyd even if he’s one of the most successful combat sports athletes ever to live.

Mayweather Offers $100,000 for Robbery Info

Mayweather took to social media to inform his followers that his home was robbed. Deeming his home his “sanctuary,” Floyd is willing to pay a sum of $100,000 to anyone who could help him find who robbed his colossal mansion.

” One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation, and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful,” said Floyd. “One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

Mayweather vs Paul

The timing of the robbery is no surprise. Mayweather is fresh off of an eight-round exhibition boxing match against Youtuber Logan Paul. Reports indicate that Floyd made nearly $65 million for the fight, which happened about a week ago.

Hopefully, Mayweather will be able to get to the bottom of who robbed his home. Luckily, neither he nor his family members are reported to have been harmed during the crime.

We’re assuming that if anyone has leads to the crime, they should message Mayweather directly on Instagram. Hopefully, the promise of $100,000 should aid in getting to the bottom of things.